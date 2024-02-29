Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,619,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.