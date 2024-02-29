Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VGT stock opened at $512.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $523.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.