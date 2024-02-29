Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 313,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 265,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $84.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.