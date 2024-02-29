Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 313,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 265,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $84.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
