Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.44

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.44 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 26211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
