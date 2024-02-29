Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the January 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,849,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.