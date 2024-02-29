Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $226.83. 77,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,154. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $228.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Read Our Latest Report on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.