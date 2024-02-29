Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Raised to Outperform at Lifesci Capital

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

