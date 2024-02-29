Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.79 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $426.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.