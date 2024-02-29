Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $116.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5,188,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 5,342,093 shares.The stock last traded at $88.23 and had previously closed at $94.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 15.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

