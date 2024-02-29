Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 495 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,226,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

