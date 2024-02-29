Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,908 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,060,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

