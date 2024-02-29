Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 209.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,302,000 after acquiring an additional 333,497 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

