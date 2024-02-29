Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 12,564 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

