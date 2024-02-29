Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS opened at $229.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

