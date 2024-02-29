Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $349,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,594 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

