Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $379,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

