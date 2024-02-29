Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $745,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $465.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock worth $5,857,730. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

