Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DoorDash by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,584 shares of company stock worth $49,171,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

