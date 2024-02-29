Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 6,539 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

