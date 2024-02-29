Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 9,748 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 197.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

