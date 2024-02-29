Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

