Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,063 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $143.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $583,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,785,698.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $583,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,785,698.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,037 shares of company stock valued at $37,540,121. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

