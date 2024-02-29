Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,983 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

