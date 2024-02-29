Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,580 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Shares of GPN opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

