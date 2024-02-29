Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,051 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $149.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.