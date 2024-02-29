Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

MSI stock opened at $331.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

