Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $100,781.40 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director George A. Scangos sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $100,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,645.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.
VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
