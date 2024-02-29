Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $100,781.40 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director George A. Scangos sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $100,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,645.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIR

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.