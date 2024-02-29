Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 148,096 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 771,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 755,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 92,149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 104.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 597,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 304,612 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

