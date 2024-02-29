VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

VIZIO Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VZIO opened at $11.04 on Thursday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after buying an additional 141,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 659,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 525,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

