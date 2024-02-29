Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $262.33 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $265.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.