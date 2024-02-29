W Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

W Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 123.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 638,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,946,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $776.63 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $614.92 and a 200-day moving average of $512.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

