W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $864.44.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $974.69 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $978.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $887.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $791.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

