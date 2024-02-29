Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $181.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.36. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.