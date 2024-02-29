Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $337.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.41 and its 200 day moving average is $288.79. Waters has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $344.17.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

