Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

RF opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.