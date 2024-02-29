WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Kerry M. Stemler Acquires 733 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $21,000.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WesBanco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.33 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in WesBanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

