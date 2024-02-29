WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.30

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 545329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 190,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 465,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

