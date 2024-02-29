William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. Trex has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

