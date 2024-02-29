William Blair Weighs in on CarGurus, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CARG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

CARG stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 121.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

