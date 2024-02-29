Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) vs. Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Head-To-Head Survey

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Winmark has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winmark and Lavoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $83.24 million 15.66 $40.18 million $11.03 33.86 Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.46 -$50.50 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Winmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lavoro.

70.2% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Winmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Winmark and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lavoro has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 52.60%. Given Lavoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Winmark.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 48.27% -91.16% 84.32% Lavoro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Winmark beats Lavoro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. In addition, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Further, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

