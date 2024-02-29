Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($27.27) to GBX 2,250 ($28.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,740 ($34.75).
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
