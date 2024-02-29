Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the casino operator will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

