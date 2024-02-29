Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

WYNN opened at $102.86 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,305,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,807,000 after buying an additional 504,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

