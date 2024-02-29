Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $32.59.
In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
