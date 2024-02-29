Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 15th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

View Our Latest Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

