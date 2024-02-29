Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 15th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,031,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 113,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.