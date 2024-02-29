Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

XHR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

