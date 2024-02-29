Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th.

Yatsen Price Performance

Shares of YSG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 237,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,491. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of -2.15.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yatsen by 194.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,319 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 54.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.