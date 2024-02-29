Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of BP opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $50,315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BP by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

