Zacks Research Comments on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.