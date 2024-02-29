Zacks Research Comments on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

